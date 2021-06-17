Dell Technologies Launched an Array of Redesigned Inspiron Models in India

Dell Technologies in India launched an array of redesigned Inspiron models for a variety of users including families and students, enabling them to learn, work, and collaborate from anywhere. Revamped from the ground up, the new Inspiron devices are packed with innovations across all form factors allowing consumers to better adapt to the do-from-anywhere digital lifestyle. The new range comes with the latest PC innovations to help users remain connected anytime, such as Lid Open sensor that enables users to experience instant-on functionality when they open their laptop.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Anand Subramanya, Director- Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “PCs have an increased relevance today making them the center of digital experience. The new Inspiron portfolio is designed to be lighter, with expansive screens and powerful performance to support remote work/ learning, streaming entertainment and keeping up with family and friends. With improved features including minimalist and modern design, slim bezel displays, spacious touchpads and larger keypads, the new Inspiron range delivers what matters most to users. Our customers can now keep up with all their creative, virtual, and social activities in style.” Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Inspiron 2-in-1s are perfect companions to those looking for flexibility in form factor and switching from work to entertainment, easily.

Versatility: The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 models work in four versatile modes enabling users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode; so, they can choose which mode fits best to stay connected.

Virtually Borderless View: 4-sided narrow border thin bezels and the stunning 14” Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touch display delivers an incredible viewing experience to lean back to enjoy content from any angle.

Enhanced Design: Clean and consistent rounded edges offer increased comfort while holding, typing or in tablet mode. 9% enlarged keys compared to the previous generation makes typing experience more comfortable and a touchpad with new material offers a smooth, glass-like feel.

Compatible active pen provides a natural pen on paper feel while drawing, sketching, or writing. Inspiron 14 2-in-1s come in different configurations and are powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors with Radeon Graphics for a responsive experience that’s designed to match every computing needs.

Inspiron 13 offers an ideal blend of portability and productivity with best in class screen experience.

Portable Comfort – Made with lighter materials like Aluminum, it is an ultra-portable weighing just 1.25 kgs, and a sleek 13.3” form factor makes it easy to carry

Maximized front of screen experience – With a stunning QHD+ resolution, four-sided narrow border in a compact 13” form factor, users get a delightful viewing.

Dell ComfortView Plus – An in-built TUV low blue light hardware solution that allows users to spend long hours in front of the laptop without straining their eyes. Additionally, it has enhanced thermal and lift hinge designs that improve air circulation under the laptop to adjust the thermal profile keeping the device cool no matter where it is placed.

Inspiron 14 & Inspiron 15 offer a perfect balance of style, performance, and productivity to all kind of users

Maximized screen experience – Both Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 come with four-sided narrow bezel display for an immersive screen experience

Powerful processor – Powered by the latest Intel H-grade processor that provides more muscle for high performance and aims to bring desktop-class performance to laptops

Latest NVIDIA Graphics – Inspiron 15 comes with an assortment of various configurations including the extra power offering of the latest NVIDIA MX450 graphics card

Multitask efficiently– Inspiron 15 powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics delivers efficient response for seamless multitasking

The new Inspiron lineup also delivers on Dell’s promise to be environmentally conscious. 100% of the Inspiron laptop’s painted parts use low volatile organic compound (VOC) waterborne paint. And the packaging tray for all Inspiron laptops is made from 100% recycled paper, while other packaging components are comprised of up to 90% recycled materials.