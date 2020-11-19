Dell Technologies Forum 2020 Aims at Accelerating Digital Transformation in India

Dell Technologies is back with its annual flagship event – Dell Technologies Forum 2020, this time virtually. Themed around “Digital Transformation Accelerated”, the event will be hosted on Thursday, November 26th, 2020. The forum will witness devoted sessions from Dell Technologies and industry leaders around building a strong and capable IT architect for the future, developing a future-ready workplace, and extracting real value out from the data collected.

Some of the leaders present at the virtual forum will be Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, John Roese, President & Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies, Amit Midha, President, APJ and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies, Aongus Hegarty, President, International Markets, Dell Technologies and Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice President – Asia Pacific & Japan Marketing, Dell Technologies. Not only this, the forum will also host celebrity speakers – Rahul Dravid and Mandira Bedi in a session on Resilience & Power. The speakers will share insights on how technology has accelerated the pace of innovation to drive transformation during these unprecedented times and will help you realize how your organization can further human progress by using tech for good, and build a digital transformation strategy that can unlock endless possibilities.

Today, technology is at the forefront of every business and customers are using it innovatively to create new models of business to serve the world and stay ahead of the competitors. New-age technologies like 5G, Edge Computing, AI, ML, Cloud and Data Analytics are creating new opportunities and paving the way for seamless digital transformation.

To make the customers future-ready and address these new opportunities, the virtual forum will have interactive breakout sessions on Flexible IT, Digital Workplace and Innovating Through Data, in addition to interactive demos. The forum will also allow the audience to connect with leading technologists and pose questions live to local experts virtually. To top it all, the agenda includes a dedicated session on Dell Technologies’ Digital Transformation Index 2020 which will provide an understanding on how organizations are accelerating transformational technology programs during these uncertain times as well as a CXO panel discussion with customers. Through the forum, the customers can explore Dell technologies’ holistic portfolio from edge to core to multi-cloud and discuss projects with local experts in 1:1 chats. Dell Technologies Forum is led by global sponsors Intel and Microsoft and supported by leading technology sponsors.

Aimed to drive innovation and prepare you for the future, the forum will bring together strategic partners, customers and analysts – to help discover how to best utilize business opportunities, focus on growth, leading to better business ROI.

Dell Technologies Forum 2020 will enable customers, partners and leaders to discover, learn, and connect for a future-ready world that is accelerating at a rapid pace with technology embedded at its nucleus. Building on last year’s success, the event is expected to be attended by more than 3000 attendees who will come together to drive the innovation further.

Talking about the flagship event, Ritu Gupta, Marketing Director, Dell Technologies India said, “The current environment has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and technology is enabling businesses to be futuristic at a rate much faster than ever imagined. This is an opportunity for organisations to drive innovation and build a world of tomorrow. We, at Dell Technologies help businesses redefine and transform their business models to be future-ready. This year, engage with us at Dell Technology Forum virtually and learn new ways to grow your business, scale it and make it resilient over a period of time. Join us to accelerate your digital transformation journey and discover innovative end-to-end solutions and world renowned services.”