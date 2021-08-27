Dell Technologies announces the 2021 gaming and consumer PC portfolio

Ahead of the festive season, Dell Technologies in India launched the new consumer PC portfolio. Building upon a 25-year legacy of pioneering gaming PCs widely celebrated for their aggressive form factors, iconic design, and impressive performance, the Alienware family is now stronger with the Alienware X-Series. The new line up comprises Alienware’s thinnest ever laptops that introduces a suite of new thermal technologies to balance power and style. Leveling up with Alienware’s goodness, the latest Dell G15 series is designed for gamers with improved thermals and high-performance features. Further enhancing the XPS experience, the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 are upgraded with the latest performance specs for all the juice creators need and more.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Subramanya, Director- Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “India is a growth market for the overall gaming industry and we are witnessing a rising interest among consumers when it comes to adopting gaming, either for entertainment or competing. The Dell G series & Alienware range addresses the evolving needs of diverse gamer profiles. At Alienware, there is always something exciting brewing – with the Alienware X-Series, we are bringing new thermal solutions and breakthrough system-level engineering controls to let gamers play the latest titles with ease. With this launch, we are debuting a brand-new mobile gaming family that demonstrates our values of innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality, in India.”

With the brand new Alienware X-Series, the engineering and design teams have devised the next evolution of the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology which introduces Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and alleviates spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance. This tech improves the thermal resistance advantage up to a 25%]. Along with HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance during long hours of gameplay, the new and exclusive Alienware Quad Fan design blows air efficiently through the system, chassis and internal hotspots, designed to keep it cool on the go. Furthermore, Alienware’s patent-pending Smart Fan control leverages AI to enable improved application performance as each fan independently spins-up, slows-down or remains steady according to various sensors strategically placed around core system components.