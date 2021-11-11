Dell Technologies and VMware Drive Simplicity with New Multi-Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions

Dell Technologies announces new cloud and IT offerings, co-engineered with VMware, to speed how organizations consume, manage and act on critical data.

“Organizations are increasingly relying on multiple clouds and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in today’s demanding business climate, with more than 90% of enterprises expected to rely on a mix of private clouds, various public clouds and existing infrastructure within the next year,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Today’s announcement reinforces the value Dell and VMware offer together and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technologies that simplify how organizations can use technology to capitalize on a data-driven, always-on economy regardless of where applications and data reside.”

“The adoption of cloud computing has been in the business ecosystem for some time now. However, for a few years, organizations are relying more on a multi-cloud approach to be more competitive in today’s evolving business landscape. Now, they are constantly looking to adopt new-age technologies in the domain of cloud computing, to accelerate their digital transformation journey”, said Srinivas Rao, Senior Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies, India. “Thus, to help our customers move forward in their digital transformation journeys, we have launched Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud. The new services will provide secure and consistent operations across multi-cloud environments, and help organizations safeguard their data and avoid potential threats to their business”