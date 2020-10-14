Dell Technologies and NVIDIA Partner to Deliver to Accelerate AI, Data Analytics and HPC

To meet the soaring industry demand for GPUs, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA have further built on to their relationship to bring smarter GPU acceleration platforms, as a part of Dell EMC PowerEdge server family. The broad selection of NVIDIA GPUs in the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio will deliver unmatched acceleration to data-driven applications, resulting in generation of better insights and greater innovation.

New NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs help in offloading tasks from the CPU: With emerging workloads presenting new challenges on the computational and processing capabilities, IT leaders have developed new approaches to intelligently off-load key tasks to auxiliary computing resources. The new NVIDIA BlueField-2 Data Processing Unit (DPU), combines the advanced capabilities of the ConnectX-6 Dx ASIC network adapter with an array of Arm processors and a high-speed memory controller, which enables enhanced and flexible software programmability. It offloads some network and storage tasks from the server CPU, addressing performance, networking efficiency, with cyber-security.

PowerEdge Servers deliver a boost to rendering, AR/VR capabilities with the new NVIDIA A40: PowerEdge servers are being increasingly used in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications since these applications place tremendous demand on the compute capacity of the servers. By leveraging the new NVIDIA A40 GPU with NVIDIA Ampere CUDA cores, PowerEdge servers can accelerate rendering, augmented and virtual reality applications. The powerful Dell EMC DSS 8440 server in combination with the NVIDIA GPUs has the capability to deliver deep learning and training performance at lower cost than industry standards. In fact, these servers have been innovatively designed to have 25% more accelerators in a single chassis enabling 10% more Tensor FLOPS using the same rack density.

PowerEdge Servers and NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs provide smarter GPU acceleration: The need for AI and advanced analytics is growing from the edge to the hybrid cloud. Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 servers combined with NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs deliver unprecedented acceleration at every scale for AI, data analytics and HPC. As the engine of the NVIDIA data center platform, A100 can efficiently scale up to thousands of GPUs, or it can be partitioned into isolated GPU instances to accelerate workloads of all sizes. These new capabilities across the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio will help empower enterprises to become innovation engines with scalable, connected and reliable infrastructure and tools.