Dell Technologies and Alienware Announce the Alienware m15, m17 R4, Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

Alienware prides itself on delivering the most immersive gaming experiences powered by the latest technologies. As we blast into 2021, we’ve partnered with NVIDIA and AMD to push the boundaries of PC gaming further, with an amazingly fast and powerful experience for gamers and creators.

Already the thinnest laptops we’ve ever made, the new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 deliver a faster and more powerful competitive edge with the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs which have been engineered with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation for rich marathon gaming sessions, up to 4TB of storage, and faster memory speeds up to 2933MHz. With these thin and powerful notebooks, gamers can game with confidence knowing their on-the-go battle stations will stay properly cooled thanks to vapor chamber technology included in every configuration – a new advantage of the Alienware Cryo-Tech™ cooling technology designs in our R4 generation.

For those seeking the highest possible framerates, our Alienware m17 R4 is ‘bringing the hertz’ with an optional 360Hz FHD panel that delivers faster refresh rates and smoother gameplay, perfect for AAA titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077. With technology this cutting-edge, it’s no wonder the new Alienware m17 R4 is recognized as a CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree (Gaming).

Both m15/m17 laptops are available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, with a new matte finish front panel. And if you’re exporting the experience to a gaming TV or big format display (like the monstrous Alienware 55 OLED), you’ll get even smoother output with newly upgraded HDMI 2.1 connection capable of deliver 4K resolutions at 120Hz.

Desktop users rejoice! We’re ringing in the new year with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, designed to power gaming and creation. Now featuring AMD’s latest Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processors with up to 16-core and your choice of new AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, this desktop packs serious performance to power the next generation of performance-demanding titles.

And it doesn’t stop there – you can also future-proof the new Aurora. With its tool-less upgradeable chassis now supporting up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX™ FURY DDR4 RAM[iv] – twice the memory of previous generations – gamers and creators will appreciate processing large files or crushing their favorite PC games like a breeze. Whether streaming, blasting through game levels, or tackling heavy-processing applications, the new Aurora Ryzen R10 can handle it and stay cool with an innovative airflow design and vapor chamber technology that dissipates heat and gives players an extra boost when they need it most. Available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon.