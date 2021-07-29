Dell Most Trusted Brand in Laptops: TRA Report

Dell has been declared as the most desired brand in India in 2021, as per brand analytics firm TRA Research Report. The report was released yesterday, and Dell is followed by HP, Apple, Lenovo in laptop segment. The computer technology company moved up by five ranks from the previous year’s sixth position beating four-time leader Samsung mobile phones. The 7th edition of the annual report lists the top 1,000 desirable brands in the country by conducting a survey of 2,000 consumers in 16 cities. This survey is based on TRA’s own brand desire matrix

Country Marketing Director, Dell Technologies – India, Ms. Rita Gupta comments that when customers choose PC technology as their go-to tech, they are turning to a brand like Dell for its legacy of reliability, technological innovation, post-sales support and a resonance with their own passions & aspirations. We are grateful to our customers for their trust they place in us