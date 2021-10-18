Dell Introduced New Solutions to Accelerate 5G & Cloud-Native Network Deployments

Dell Technologies introduces new telecom software, solutions and services to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge.

To support the massive growth of data expected from 5G applications and services, CSPs are moving compute infrastructure to the edgeand looking to integrate a broad ecosystem of software vendors to capture new revenue opportunities. New technologies like Open RAN (ORAN) are giving CSPs a broader set of options for deploying network infrastructure to support future growth. However, this trend is leading to a large, geographically distributed,open compute deployment that can be difficult to deploy and manage.

“With the launch of 5G in India, consumers are anticipating mobile networks, which will support applications requiring significantly higher bandwidths with much lower latencies. Network workloads will become increasingly more demanding and complex, from the core to the edge, across all segments,” said Saurabh Tewari, Director & Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies India. “We, at Dell Technologies understand this, and hence, have introduced new platforms, solutions and services, to accelerate highly flexible, open and cloud-native network deployments. These will additionally create new and previously unrealizable use cases and revenue opportunities at the edge. Our Bare Metal Orchestration platforms will provide customers an agile and cost-effective way to deploy and manage open network infrastructure, across diverse and challenging landscapes. These are exciting times, as we take part in the reinvention of the 5G landscape in India, with our customers.”

“As server technology proliferates through increasingly open telecom networks, the industry sees an immediate and growing need for remote lifecycle management of a highly distributed compute fabric,” said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business. “Bare Metal Orchestrator gives communication services providers an easier way to deploy and manage open network infrastructure while saving costs and time, allowing them to focus on delivering new and differentiated services to their customers.”