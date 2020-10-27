Dell Enhances Dell EMC PowerMax to Push up High-End Storage for Indian Businesses

As the data era revolutionizes the way businesses work and operate, IT transformation is critical to gaining a competitive edge. Technological innovations like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT and cloud are the driving forces behind rapid data growth, disrupting traditional business models, further adding to the overall IT complexity.

To address these paradigm shifts, businesses have realized the need for new generation of enterprise storage that provides unparalleled performance without compromise. Thus, to help customers better protect, manage and support traditional as well as modern applications across edge locations, core data centers and hybrid clouds, Dell Technologies has recently announced new Dell EMC PowerMax features and enhancements:

Integrating Dell EMC PowerMax & vVols to deliver more scalability– Dell Technologies and VMware have combined forces to add mission-critical availability and the highest scalability to VMware Virtual Volumes (vVols). This will provide customers with an enterprise-grade platform for running virtual volumes at scale with utmost protection. This upgrade will aid the customers, who want to modernize their infrastructure and move from a hardware-centric storage approach to an application-centric approach for managing storage with VMware vVols. Additionally, customers will now be able to deploy VMware Site Recovery Manager with PowerMax SRDF/A replication to simplify their VMware management.

Better cloud mobility – The new Cloud Mobility for Dell EMC PowerMax, will offer seamless and transparent movement of data from on-premises to cloud, enabling PowerMax customers to leverage lower cost object storage in cloud for agile and economic benefits, reducing the cost per GB for long-term data retention by up to 50%.

New standards of data resiliency with Smart DR – To provide unparalleled data resiliency combined with increased efficiency, the latest PowerMax innovation now extended its SRDF/Metro active/active replication by adding Smart DR (disaster recovery). The Smart DR function copies data from both primary arrays to one remote array to maintain data resiliency (DR operations) even if one primary array becomes unavailable.

Unmatched security to safeguard customer data – New PowerMax security features delivers on the goal of safeguarding mission-critical customer data from unwanted intrusion or cyberattacks. PowerMax end-to-end efficient encryption will enable customers to secure storage assets by encrypting data from the host to the storage media on PowerMax. These latest security enhancements, when combined with existing security features like secure snapshots, tamper-proof audit logs etc., will deliver full-proof assurance to customers regarding safety of their mission critical data.

The new upgrades coupled with existing capabilities of Dell EMC PowerMax will enable the customers in simplifying their mission critical workloads and prepare them for IT challenges of today and tomorrow, enabling to stay one step ahead of the competitive curve.