Dell EMC VxRail Helps Organizations in Revitalizing Infrastructure

The enterprises worldwide were slowly edging towards digital transformation prior to 2020 as per their requirement or in few cases only if required. The Covid-19 pandemic which took the world by surprise, threw organizations of all sizes and in all sectors off guard. That is when organizations started looking at Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) to transform their businesses. The organizations now had a pressing concern to revitalize their infrastructure and HCI proved to be the most popular choice. The worldwide hyperconverged systems market generated nearly $2 billion in the first quarter, up more than 8 percent year over year, compared with $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to data by IT research firm IDC. Dell EMC VxRail fully optimizes the hyper-converged appliance. The solution delivers a new standard in hyper-converged infrastructure transformation and provides the flexibility and agility required to meet current and future business needs without ripping and replacing current infrastructure components. Now, organizations are increasingly embracing HCI to address security, productivity and other concerns, especially with Covid-19 pandemic leading to WFH and remote working scenarios.

“VxRail delivers highly differentiated features and benefits with VxRail HCI System Software. Dell EMC for HCI was named Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice in March 2020. It helps in modernization of data centers, accelerates the path to hybrid cloud and enables native applications. VxRail, powered by Dell EMC PowerEdge server platforms and VxRail HCI System Software features next-generation technology to future proof infrastructure and enables deep integration across the VMware ecosystem,” Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network (Dell Technologies – Titanium Partner)

Hyperconverged infrastructure is a software-defined, unified system that combines all the elements of a traditional data center – storage, compute, networking and management software to create flexible building blocks that replace legacy infrastructure consisting of separate servers, storage networks and storage arrays. This integrated solution uses software and x86 servers to replace expensive, purpose-built hardware.