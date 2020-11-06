Dell, AIF and NSDC Collaborate to Launch ‘Project Future Ready’

Sharing the vision to develop future workforce in India, Dell Technologies in partnership with American India Foundation (AIF), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and University of Mumbai has launched ‘Project Future Ready’ to equip the workforce with career skills. With AIF as an implementation partner and NSDC as the skilling partner, the project is set to impact over 100,000 students in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, of which 60% are female. This is in line with Dell Technologies’ goal that each year through 2030, 50% of the people empowered by our social and education initiatives will be girls, women or underrepresented groups. The project launch was graced by the presence of Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF, Manish Kumar, MD& CEO, NSDC, Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mumbai, and Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

The projectaims to provideskills development for these students through career mentoring, leveraging online skilling platforms and providing market aligned skills training for employability and inculcating entrepreneurial mind-set.On completion of the program, the students will receive a certification from NSDC and University of Mumbai.

The partnership focuses on building capacity and certifying 200 college faculties by the University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED) as multi-skilled career mentors. Each of these trained faculties will further engage with 500 aspiring youth by conducting workshops on career guidance in colleges affiliated with University of Mumbai. These students will also be trained by NSDC through its eskillindia.org platform, a digital skilling initiative, to develop employability skills through customized courses for interview preparedness, communication, soft skills, etc.

Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India said, “Technology is a powerful tool that can break down barriers and create new possibilities. We are honoured to join hands with American India Foundation, National Skills Development Corporation and the University of Mumbai to support the education of youth and accelerate the growth of the skilled workforce. In today’s multi-cultural and cross-functional work environment, digital literacy is an imperative. With ‘Project Future Ready’, we want to encourage students to enhance their skillsets, be future job-creators and contribute towards a brighter and a prosperous India.”

Mathew Joseph, Country Director, American India Foundation said,”A rapidly evolving employment landscape, brought on by the global pandemic, has necessitated that skilling be reoriented towards the needs of the hour. AIF is delighted to announce Dell Technologies’ Future Ready Project that will prepare India’sfuture workforce for evolving workplace requirements. The project’s coalition approach, encompassing University of Mumbai, an academic institution, a leading corporate Dell Technologies, and disadvantaged communities, combined with access to remote-learning digital platforms through NSDC, are the right blend for success.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC said, “The young workforce requires skills for the jobs of the future. Core functional knowledge and competencies enhances individual’s ability to secure a job, offering them an edge in the work environment too. NSDC’s wide repository of courses on eskill India platform will help young students acquire professional skills to enhance their employability.”