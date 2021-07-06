Decimal Technologies Appoints Dinesh Parekh to Lead its Digital Solutions Business

Decimal Technologies, one of India’s leading FinTech firms has announced the appointment of Dinesh Parekh as the President of its Solutions Business. Dinesh will be leading the expansion and growth of the company’s digital solutions with a key focus on organizational development, global expansion, and product development for the company. This appointment reinforces Decimal’s comDecimal Technologiesitment towards the digital transformation of the lending journey and bridging the digital gap.

Dinesh is a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the IT and Private Equity sector. He has worked with several major corporations like Oracle, GE, SSA, HCL, and Lumis Partners Private Equity wherein he has successfully spearheaded various functions like Global Service Delivery, Solution Engineering, Cloud Adoption, Customer Success, and Product Support & Business Development. In his last stint at Oracle as the Senior Director, Dinesh conceptualized and lead the Technology Cloud (PaaS & IaaS) Customer Success team with specializations around Technology Adoption, Customer Retention, Issue Resolution, and Value Realization. He also helped customers in accelerating the adoption of industry-leading database innovation, Autonomous Data Warehouse, bringing the power of AI/ML to mainstream enterprise workloads.

Speaking on Dinesh Parekh’s appointment, Mr. Lalit Mehta, Co-founder, and CEO, Decimal Technologies, said, “We are excited to have Dinesh on board with us as our President for Solutions Business. Over the last year, we have seen massive demand for our digital solutions as the loan disbursal and customer acquisition processes moved to digital platforms due to social distancing norms and lockdowns. As we embark on our next phase of growth, I am confident that Dinesh, with his vast experience and expertise in driving technology innovation, will immensely contribute to Decimal’s growth and enable us to better serve our customers and reach our strategic goals. With him in our leadership team now, we will work towards expanding into global markets with our solutions and strengthening Decimal’s foothold in digital lending solutions.”

Mr. Dinesh Parekh said, “Digital transformation has added massive tailwinds to the lending space and with the growing adoption of technology, it will help us further revolutionize the lending ecosystem in India. New-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are bringing a major change in the ecosystem and are making lending more inclusive. I am delighted to join Decimal Technologies. With my extensive knowledge of digital solutions and domain expertise, I aim to further cement Decimal’s position as India’s number one banking technology partner.”

Dinesh is passionate about Operational Excellence, Customer Success, and Innovative Solution Design to drive business transformation for customers. He is an engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur.