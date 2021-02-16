DataSutram Unveils its Plug & Play Location Intelligence Platform, For swift data-driven decisions

Data Sutram, location intelligence startup, has launched a new plug-and-play platform for location data analysis and decision making. The new product comprises two parts – data insights which will be available to Data Sutram’s clients for integration to track or recce a location though location attributes – affluence, footfall, etc, and a deep dive analytics platform where clients can log in to zero in or evaluate & optimise assets or geo-location they wish to focus on.

Up until recently, recces were done by people physically visiting the location. However, with the pandemic creating movement restrictions, Data Sutram’s new product allows one to evaluate a particular location from the comfort of their office. Optimizing the entire location analysis process, the up-and-coming platform’s product allows integration to a business’s internal process to automate the end-to-end transactions.

Speaking on the product launch, Mr.Rajit Bhattacharya, CEO Data Sutram said, “Traditionally, location analysis has been a manual and inconsistent process. But our new product will revolutionise this sector by helping businesses get a deep-dive analysis for any location and streamline their search based on their target audience, and finally identify an ideal location with last-mile customizability for enterprises, remotely from their offices. Location intelligence is a largely untapped market that offers huge scope for innovation and exploration. We will be launching more sector specific products in pharma, financial services.”

Enterprises can even create their own Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and model the same on Data Sutram’s platform. Furthermore, the company also offers training to educate clients on using the new product and its host of features.

Incepted in 2018, Data Sutram caters primarily to the pharma, FMCG, and retail, and plans to foray into new sectors such as green energy, agriculture and financial services in the coming years.