Daiwa announces a range of UHD Smart TV’s powered by webOS TV. The first in the lineup includes D50U1WOS, 50-inch (126cm) 4K UHD Smart TV powered by webOS TV, with ThinQ AI voice assistance and Magic Remote. The 4K UHD Smart TV will be available with leading retail stores in India and on its official website. The Made in India TVs shall be manufactured at the Greater Noida Manufacturing Facility of VIDEOTEX.

The flagship model 50inch (126cm) 4K UHD Smart TV from Daiwa, with its webOS TV ecosystem aims to disrupt the status quo in an industry with its proprietary operating systems. The TV features Dual-band Wifi, ALLM, MEMC, and many more advanced features, building the most intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

Adding a level of sophistication to space, the Smart TV is crafted with a bezel-less display in a thin sleek frame that translates to a 96% screen-to-body ratio. Bringing theatre-like experience home, the Smart TV supports 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colors & ultra-high-definition picture quality. Daiwa’s deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology upscale and reproduces low-resolution images to offer 4K-quality visuals. The 4K Smart TV by Daiwa is calibrated to D6500 Color Temperature in the Cinema Mode for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience just the way the director intended. Enhancing the visual experience, the UHD Smart TV brings augmented audio experience with its 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

The UHD Smart TV supports a multi-HDR format that includes HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). The HDR 10 brings the frame to frame dynamic optimization of the content. It features boosted color saturation and detailing for brilliant blacks and a gaming experience. While the HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) with an extended color gamut with HDR provides enhanced brightness, contrast, and sharpness for an excellent viewing experience. The unique MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) @ 60Hz results in smooth blur-free visuals and life transitions while watching sports or playing games. The TV also supports – ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) that lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

The Smart TV is powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor, four times faster than conventional TVs. It is equipped with a High RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8GB. It ensures faster web – browsing, smoother multi-tasking & accurate performance. Ensuring endless entertainment, the TV supports content store, with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, among others, that runs on the webOS TV smart interface. The content store also hosts a wide range of games for the users.

Upgrading the Smart TV to the World’s most intelligent TV – the ThinQ AI enables users to use the TV in the most convenient way. It enables users to control the connected devices without any hassle and also enjoy personalized entertainment through voice assistance via Magic Remote or Smartphone with the LG ThinQ App.

The TV features Dual-Band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, and 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0. The TV comes with Magic Remote featuring Universal Control of all the connected devices as well as Voice command, along with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with the click wheel.

ThinQ AI learns the user viewing habits and patterns and builds suggestions and recommendations for music, movies, and more accordingly. Its intelligent edit lists the apps and programs as per the past choices and frequency of usage. The app also supports personalized picture and sound settings, while viewing the content on OTT apps as per the user’s preference making a real cinema experience.

Speaking on its partnership and launch of new Daiwa Smart TVs, Mr. Arjun Bajaaj, CEO – Daiwa TV says, “Adding webOS TV to our range provides our customers with a choice of a well-proven TV operating systems. We are proud to have been the first company in India to have offered this product in 2021. In the TV World, Indian consumers, have the choice which is largely dominated by Android TVs. Running webOS TV is a complete step up for the Smart TV. With the signature AI technology and integrated content services, Daiwa 4K Smart TV’s powered by webOS TV shall be a game-changer for the Indian audience”

“We are confident more consumers can now enjoy some the best of entertainment the industry can offer”. Said Mr. Lee Sang-woo, Sr VP of content service business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

Daiwa since its inception has established a distinctive space in the TV segment and has been at the forefront of technology by launching several innovative products. The company in the past has launched several first-timers in India which includes Box Speakers, Airmouse with Keyboard, Quantum Luminit Display, The Big Wall UI with certified Apps, WCG with NTSC 95%, Alexa Built-in Smart TV’s and many more. With over 800+ service centers at the pan India level and all connected through ‘My Daiwa App’, the company prides itself in offering a hassle-free customer experience.