Dahua Technology organised a two-day Conference for distributors

Dahua Technology had organized a two-day conference for distributors last week on 16th and 17th September. This was a very interesting and a very joyous moment for all . the distributors as it acted as a platform for networking for the distributors.

It was the time to unify together, time to appreciate our achievements, a time to distinct our hardworking employees.It was a common platform here the national distributor of Dahua Technology, Aditya Infotech and all our regional distributors came together and celebrated the accomplishments we have achieved so far.

In this conference led by our Managing director Mr. David Cai with his inspirational speech, our team of brilliant trainers briefed everyone about our latest products and presentations.