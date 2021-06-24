D-Link’s CSR Efforts Makes Healthcare Accessible for the Masses

D-Link (India) Limited one of the leading networking brands in the country has been working extensively towards various community welfare projects through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

D-Link lately donated an Advance Life Support (Cardiac) Ambulance to Arogya Nidhi Hospital located at Juhu, Suburban Mumbai. This state-of-the-art ambulance is equipped with necessary medical equipment’s for initial emergency treatments. Arogya Nidhi Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital with experienced medical staff providing effective treatment while guiding patients to steady recovery. Now all those looking for emergency medical care/ support can reach out to the hospital & get benefited. The ambulance donation was executed through Shree Multan Seva Samiti (Regd) Vile Parle, Mumbai (implementing agency of the Company)under the Guidance of its Trustees and committee members.

D-Link has always actively supported social welfare projects focused on community wellbeing & sustainable development. Since the outbreak of pandemic D-Link CSR team has been actively collaborating with various organizations& institutes on healthcare projects. As a responsible corporate house D-Link is committed towards making quality Healthcare facilities accessible & affordable for the underprivileged.

Expressing is view on healthcare initiatives under CSR purview of the organization, Mr. Tushar Sighat, MD & CEO – D-Link (India) Ltd, said, “We have always maintained that Social welfare is an integral part of our value system. Thus, we are committed towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs that bring about constructive impact to the community at large. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic D-Link has been working towards helping India withstand the unprecedented healthcare crisis”

D-Link strongly believes technology is an enabler in building a sustainable society. Over the years its networking innovations have enabled individuals & enterprises with more opportunities, more productivity, and more value. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program D-Link has been working extensively on focused welfare projects in in four major areas – child education, healthcare for families, skills training and livelihood for youth, and community engagement through women empowerment.