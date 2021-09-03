D-Link COLORD Series AHD Cameras for better Vigilance & Security

D-Link (India) Limited one of the leading networking brands in the country & a prominent player in CCTV segment offers integrated surveillance solution for all market segments be it Residential societies, Commercial establishments, SOHO etc. Under its ‘COLORD SERIES’ D-Link offers full Color AHD Cameras for better vigilance & security.

Night-time vigilance is a crucial aspect of any Security solution, and conventional cameras. with IR LEDs provide a black & white image. Incase of any untoward incidence, it becomes extremely difficult to identify crucial evidence. D-Link COLORD Series CCTV Cameras come with White light LED for better night-time illumination, thereby rendering color image always.

D-Link COLORD Series Full Color AHD Cameras come in variants of 2MP & 5MP. They are available in both Dome & Bullet format.

All D-Link CCTV Cameras are supported by D-Link Smart Plus CCTV App, which is password protected thereby allowing registered users to view their premises securely & remotely. Users can use this app to view live videos, playback, take snapshots, and record videos. Another noteworthy feature of D-Link Smart Plus CCTV App is that the Master user has primary access to DVR/NVR, and if need be Master user at his discretion can choose to allow sub-users access to DVR/NVR.