Cyient recognized as a Major Contender in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix for 5G Engineering Services

Cyient has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for 5G Engineering Services. The report highlights Cyient’s focused investments in partnerships and solutions that strengthen public and private 5G core and access networks. The report also notes its commitment toward developing strong capabilities in next-generation operations support systems (OSS) and network automation, with strengths in network infrastructure services, network operations, and maintenance.

“Cyient is positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. It differentiates itself through its strengths in network infrastructure operations and maintenance, which have helped it become a strong player with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and engineering enterprises supporting TSPs. The company has a strategic vision to build on its capabilities for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and is actively investing in 5G CoEs and labs, which will enable it to further strengthen its 5G offerings. Cyient has also acquired IG Partners to bolster its consulting capabilities for enterprises. It has services spread evenly across the 5G engineering value chain, which is a testament to its focus on honing end-to-end 5G engineering capabilities. In addition, Cyient has a balanced onshore-offshore mix that offers clients access to resources across geographies and the benefits of onshore/nearshore delivery. Customers value Cyient’s commercial competitiveness and high flexibility while delivering services.” said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Engineering Services, Everest Group.

“We combine decades of network design experience with the latest technologies like digital twin, geospatial intelligence, and hyper-automation to offer a unique proposition. Our contribution to the rollout of 5G networks has been commended for its technical prowess and execution efficiency. We imbibe technology through partnerships, in-house development, academia, and industry collaborations with associations such as TM Forum and UBBA. This recognition from Everest reflects our strong vision, capabilities, technology expertise, and the resultant market success.” said Prabhakar Atla, SVP & Business Head, Communications and Utilities, Cyient

Cyient’s Communications business has been delivering Intelligent Infrastructure, Smart Operations for telecom service providers, and Network Transformation for enterprises across industries globally.