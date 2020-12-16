Cyient and Decipher Sign MoU to Support the Global Rollout of Key Cloud Mining Platform

Cyient announced that it had signed a MoU with Decipher, a Perth-based company that provides a cloud monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. As per the MoU, Cyient will support Decipher with the global rollout of their cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring. Tailings are the mineral waste remaining after ore processing to extract mineral concentrates and are typically stored within an engineered containment structure known as a tailing storage facility (TSF). There are an estimated 3,500 active TSFs globally, covering approximately one million hectares of land, and many more defunct or abandoned.

Tailing storage facility failures that cause an uncontrolled release of water, waste material, or by-product constitute a significant environmental risk. With a cloud mining platform, mining companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements. Cyient and their subsidiary, IG Partners, will be playing a significant role in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution as we advance.

Speaking at the signing, Herman Kleynhans, Sector Head for Mining, Cyient, commented, “Decipher’s end-to-end solution and deep understanding of TSF monitoring and governance, combined with Cyient’s technical depth and global reach, will bring immense value to our mining customers. This partnership will also allow us to make a positive environmental and safety impact on communities engaged in mining operations around the world.”

Decipher’s CEO, Anthony Walker, added, “The reach and experience of Cyient, a leading global player, will greatly support the uptake of the solution for customers worldwide. The remarkable strides taken by the Global Industry Tailings Standard in challenging and leading the industry needs the support and systems that Decipher can deliver. We are delighted that Cyient and its subsidiary, IG Partners, have joined hands with us to make this collaboration a success.”