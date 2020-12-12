Cyberbit Launches the First Zero to Hero Cyber Skills Development Cloud

Cyberbit announced the launch of its Skills Development Cloud, the first solution to deliver the entire cybersecurity skilling spectrum in one, on-demand platform. During a cyberattack, organizations rely on their cybersecurity teams to protect their network and assets. However, these teams are often insufficiently trained and skilled, because the available training approaches are not designed to prepare them for an attack. Existing approaches do not provide cybersecurity teams with a single destination where they can acquire the skills they need, then apply them in real-world attack scenarios, like they will experience on the job.

Cyberbit is addressing this need with the launch of the first, “Zero to Hero,” Skills Development Cloud, combining cyber labs and cyber range exercises into a unified, on-demand platform. Known for its market-leading cyber range, Cyberbit delivers the world’s largest catalog of simulated attack scenarios. The company has now expanded its platform to include a rich set of hands-on cyber labs, where security practitioners can acquire fundamental skills prior to practicing cyber range exercises. The labs cover defensive techniques, attacker techniques, and various security tools.

“We have amazing security teams, but without the right training they are not maximizing their potential,” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “With our new offering, information security leaders gain access to the world’s most realistic cyber range simulation exercises and cyber labs—in one, integrated solution that covers the complete skilling spectrum. We continue our mission to help security leaders build excellent teams that will be fully prepared when an attack takes place.”

The Skills Development Cloud offers learning paths that combine cyber labs and cyber range exercises into seamless training programs, by role or topic. During a learning path program, users will acquire skills in cyber labs as individuals, then proceed to more advanced cyber range exercises where they practice and perfect their skills by responding to real-world, simulated attacks as a team.

Cyberbit exercises and labs leverage corporate-grade networks and commercial security tools, similar to those trainees will use on the job. Most notably, these include Splunk, IBM QRadar, Palo Alto Networks and Check Point, among others. Learners are automatically assessed across all labs and exercises. This allows security leaders, for the first time, to accurately measure their SOC team performance, identify gaps and benchmark their operation. All labs and exercises are aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Framework. The solution is cloud-based and available in real-time, on-demand, eliminating the need to schedule exercises or set up a network, and is ideal for remote and distributed teams.