Cyberattack on thousands of Spotify Accounts: GajShield

Thousands of Spotify users have been urged to check their security protection following a major cyberattack on the service. The music streaming platform is reportedly being hit by a credential stuffing attack that could allow hackers to take over user accounts, disrupting playlists and profiles, with around 300 million Spotify accounts at risk.

Sonit Jain, CEO of GajShield Infotech says, “We have reached a stage in this digital era where even general information like our phone number which is now linked with all of our banking, non-banking and social activities is very sensitive. Companies storing even non-PII data must consider the effect of such a data breach on not only their business but also on their users. With technology to clone sim cards and such emerging tech, leak of Phone Number, Email ID and Password can be disastrous especially for the uses who use similar passwords across various platforms. Companies must take very serious data security initiatives to protect such data, monitor how it is being handled and prevent their exploitation. With more and more data breaches being reported regularly, it is time enterprise understand the sensitivity of such user data and re-look at their approach for data security.”