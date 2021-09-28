Crucial celebrates 25 years

For 25 years, Crucial has been uniquely able to connect millions of customers to the innovation and technology that Micron has been perfecting for more than four decades.

Compatibility tools like our Crucial System Scanner have made it easy to connect our customers with the perfect memory (DRAM) and storage (SSDs) for their systems, including our world-record-breaking Crucial Ballistix gaming DRAM, delivering an unparalleled performance edge to power users.

The brand has been living and breathing memory and storage. It builds its own rigs, geek out over new technology, and likes jumping online to answer the questions just as much as the company enjoys walking through the install process so one doesn’t have to figure it out on its own.

The company has a variety of offers like Crucial Ballistix 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000 Desktop Gaming Memory (Black) which possesses an anodized aluminum heat spreader available in black, white, or red. The low-profile form factor is ideal for smaller or space-limited rigs. They are capable of customizing the rig’s color scheme with 16 RGB LEDs in 8 zones on each Crucial Ballistix RGB module. Its XMP 2.0 support and pre-defined profiles lets one overclock to extract maximum performance.

As a brand of Micron, one of the largest memory manufacturers in the world, we bring you the quality and expertise that’s been built into new computers for 40-plus years. As Micron’s global consumer brand, Crucial products are available worldwide from leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity on every continent