Crowd Supply Launches microByte Open Hardware Handheld Retro Gaming Console

Crowd Supply the leading product development platform connecting hardware creators with early adopters and enthusiastic backers, announces the launch of microByte, a handheld, battery-powered retro gaming console that allows users to play games on a variety of classic platforms. The new microByte console is fully compatible with Arduino IDE, enabling users to run their own sketches in addition to existing games. MicroByte offers compatibility with NES, GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Game Gear, and Sega Master Systems platforms.

MicroByte, developed by Byte-Mix Labs and launched with support from Crowd Supply features an ESP32 WROVER E processor with 8 MBytes of RAM and 16 MBytes of Flash. The console offers an ideal platform for developers learning about the Arduino ecosystem, and it allows users both to design and play games, display sensor data, monitor home automation systems, and build Wi-Fi or Bluetooth traffic analyzers. The compact console is housed in a 7.8 x 4 x 1.7 cm package, and it includes 13 onboard buttons. MicroByte features a backlit, color IPS display with 240 x 240 pixel resolution and 60 Hz max refresh frequency.