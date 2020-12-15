Criteo Names Brendan McCarthy as CMO

Criteo, the technology company powering the world’s marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, announced Brendan McCarthy as Chief Marketing Officer. McCarthy will lead the marketing and communications teams across Criteo’s global markets and will be an integral part of Criteo’s transformation and innovation strategy to a Commerce Media Platform.

McCarthy comes to Criteo with nearly 20 years of strategic marketing and communications experience, having led several successful corporate reputation and brand strategy assignments for Fortune 500 companies. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President and Head of Communications and Product Marketing for Nielsen Global Media, he was responsible for all aspects of the division’s global marketing and communications organization including public relations, growth marketing, product positioning, client and internal communications, thought leadership, and reputation and crisis management. Previously, at public relations agency, Edelman, McCarthy led global media relations efforts, as well as executed crisis and influencer management activations for large corporate and technology clients.

“I’m inspired by Criteo’s growth mindset and looking forward to the opportunity to position communications around the company’s new vision and strategy,” said McCarthy. “Criteo has an exciting future and the talented team I’ve joined has an incredibly compelling story – all underlining the value of Criteo’s transformative technology.”

“Brendan strengthens Criteo’s marketing and communications strategy, bringing a diverse and global portfolio of experience spanning measurement, consumer behavior and marketing solutions that keep technology companies like Criteo primed for success,” said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo. “We’re looking forward to Brendan’s contributions as we continue building our transformation narrative.”

McCarthy holds a master’s degree in global affairs from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications. He will be based in New York and will report to Clarken.