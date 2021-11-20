Crestron Electronics Hosts Ahmedabad –organised “CresEmpower” for paving way for “Workplace of the Future”

Crestron Electronics organised Training and Demo Session for its esteemed consultants, at Marriott, Ahmedabad. Crestron Electronics, will be hosting a series of similar multi-city events, wherein the company will be incorporating Training and Demo Sessions for its esteemed consultants nationally.

The key purpose of these session(s) is to keep its associates equipped with the latest solution and technology updates. The session will serve as a gateway to the world of different UC Platforms and related technologies required for the Workplace of the Future.

The brand will be doing a series of multi-city events on the similar lines all over India.

Crestron has been known for its audio-visual equipment for half a century and has evolved in that time to be a smart space Internet of Things Company. The brand offers enhanced experiences and its solutions cater to all the places where people live, learn, work, and play. The brand offers a gamut of Cloud-based unified communications, meeting solutions, collaboration tools, presentation solutions, and more which can be remotely managed and deployed. These are powerful and fully featured yet are crafted to be simple to deploy and manage, and which largely are set-and-forget.

Speaking about the session, Gagan Verma, Executive Director, Crestron India, quoted, “We at Crestron, constantly strive to bring new and innovative solutions to make “Workplace of the Future” a reality and to keep our associates armed with the latest solution & technology updates. We are pleased to organize such sessions as it not only gives an opportunity to greet and meet industry peers but also offers a platform to learn varied technology topics.”

Crestron Electronics has carved the path for technological innovation since 1972 by delivering automation solutions that transform the way people live their lives, making their day-to-day tasks easier and improving efficiency and productivity. The brand strives to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, constantly offering faster, better solutions that address the needs of customers the world over.

While participating virtually from Singapore, Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President – Asia at Crestron addressed the audience and talked about The Crestron Vision and the way forward in the new normal.