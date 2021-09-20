Creditas Solutions appoints Ramakant Khandelwal as Chief Product Officer

Creditas Solutions announces the appointment of Ramakant Khandelwal, former Marketing and Digital leader from PAYBACK India, as the Chief Product Officer.

An industry veteran with 21 years of experience across multiple segments including BFSI, Loyalty, and FMCG, Ramakant has demonstrable track-record to scale business growth, achieve goals, and drive profitability. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA degree from MDI, Gurgaon.

Most recently, Ramakant has worked with PAYBACK India in progressive leadership roles as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer and Head – Financial Services & e-Commerce Partnerships. In his last stint, he was responsible to drive adoption and growth of digital platforms to deliver strong business growth and superior customer experience. Prior to this, Ramakant has been associated with ICICI Bank in varied roles in the Payment & Cards division covering Credit, Debit, Prepaid & Commercial cards where he played a key role in driving product growth, strategic partnerships and customer engagement.

“Ramakant is an experienced leader with a proven track record of solving industry challenges and creating winning products. He will play a vital role in the evolution of our debt collection products, while also driving the development of innovative new features to fuel further growth”, said, Anshuman Panwar, Co-Founder, Creditas Solutions.

“Creditas Solutions has redefined the debt collections experience by building a tech-oriented product that is non-intrusive and intuitive. I am excited to be joining at this moment in the Creditas’ journey and look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the products that are ground-breaking, rooted in innovation and are drivers of change for the collections industry”, said Khandelwal.