CoSoSys ensures secure & effective mobility; aims to offer predefined policies

Ensures mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security

CoSoSys is a leading developer of endpoint centric Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions and security software. The mission of the company is to enable businesses and end users around the world to take full advantage of the performance benefits of mobility, portability, and communications solutions, without compromising security.

Mr. Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager, Cososys, helps businesses overcoming their security challenges and protecting their sensitive information. He shares how the company continuously evolving to address the information security sector’s most pressing needs.

Q Explain the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution at CoSoSys?

Endpoint Protector is an all-in-one Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution for Windows, macOS, and Linux computers, Thin Clients, and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platforms. The solution protects from data leaks, theft, and exfiltration, it minimizes the risk of insider threats and helps companies to reach compliance with data protection regulations such as the GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more. With its modern intuitive interface and its smooth integration as Virtual Appliance or through cloud services (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform), Endpoint Protector is easy to install and does not require advanced technical knowledge to run, making it the most accessible and user-friendly solution on the market.

Q Tell us how the DLP solution helps companies having a seamless experience.

We provide Data Loss Prevention not just for Windows, but also for macOS and Linux computers, Thin Clients, and DaaS platforms. We are pioneers in the implementation of DLP for macOS and Linux, covering Mac OS X 10.4+ and several Linux distributions – Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, RedHat, and more.

Our cross-platform coverage extends to all Endpoint Protector modules, including USB Enforced Encryption, enabling seamless management of all endpoints regardless of their operating system, all from a single dashboard.

Q How does your product help in protecting sensitive data effectively & easily?

Our product features specialized modules which clients can pick and choose from based on their needs:

Content Aware Protection allows companies to decide which sensitive data can leave computers by creating policies based on predefined content or compliance regulations. It also logs and reports transfers of important documents. By enabling the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) functionality, it is possible to inspect network traffic at an endpoint level, block access to specific websites, or whitelist specific domains or URLs.

Device Control is the most granular solution of its kind on the market, allowing administrators to block or limit the use of portable storage devices based on criteria such as device type or serial number as well as based on time or network policies.

Enforced Encryption automatically encrypts any USB devices connected to network endpoints, ensuring data can only be saved on encrypted devices.

eDiscovery offers the possibility to scan sensitive data at rest stored on employees’ endpoints based on specific file types, predefined content, Regular Expressions, GDPR or HIPAA-protected content, and more. Based on the scan results, remediation actions can be taken such as encrypting or deleting data.

Q Tell us about your channel strategy?

CoSoSys is a leading provider of data security solutions in India and its market plays an important role to us. Our company has strengthened its Channel Partner Program, educating all partners with the right guidance to accelerate the adoption of a data protection strategy that works for businesses from the BFSI, healthcare, insurance, and other sectors. It included training sessions and webinars with the channel partners on a daily basis.



Q Discuss the roadmap for the next 5 years. What are the growth opportunities that you see in the Indian market?

We are looking to develop the product more for India, offering more features like predefined policies for local compliance.

Through the help of our Channel Partners, we are covering Tier II and Tier III as well, and we are also focusing on Awareness and Educational content focused on the Tier II and III cities, with the help of local media.

In a nutshell, CoSoSys’ products proudly protect over 11.5 million users worldwide and are represented by more than 130 partners in over 90 countries. We were recognized in 2011 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Central Europe in the Deloitte Technology FAST 50 ranking.