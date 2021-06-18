CORSAIR Stands with India with Pandemic Relief Drive

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, conducted a Pandemic Relief Drive in various states across India to provide aid in rural areas.

Through the Relief Drive CORSAIR has donated oxygen concentrators to several hospitals and provided ration to the underprivileged people.

In association with Pratyek, CORSAIR has donated Oxygen concentrators to local hospitals in villages across the states of Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

About the relief drive, Mr M.A. Mannan, Country Manager – South Asia at CORSAIR, said, “We go by the slogan ‘We make a living by what we get, but we save a life by what we give.’

Looking at the conditions in slums during strict lockdown, the daily-wage workers dependent on their daily wages to earn a meal were deprived of their needs so we took the responsibility to supply rations to the needy at their doorsteps. We initiated a survey with the help of locals and identified the real needy to ensure the aid reaches them at their doorstep.

The local politicians and the cops were helpful to ensure smooth execution of our drive. It’s a collective effort and this is one way of paying back to the society.”

Apart from this, CORSAIR has also donated to various NGOs across India including Milaap to provide food and free ambulance services to patients, GiveIndia – To supply oxygen cylinders, and Pratyek in Delhi to supply oxygen cylinders. Along with NGO Seva Bharti in Madhya Pradesh, CORSAIR has donated rations to over 400 people. As people across India face hardships amidst the ongoing pandemic, CORSAIR has donated over $50,000 through its Pandemic Relief Drive.

CORSAIR is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.