“Consumers’ focus shifted to need-based shopping instead of want-based In this festive season ”

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. A. S. Prasad, General Manager – Integrated Rack Solutions, Vertiv India, discussed about the trends of post-pandemic festive season sale and brand’s strategies.

What are your outlook and expectations about the festive season 2021? What trends will dominate the post-pandemic festive season 2021?

This festive season is one of hope for marketers across the board. According to a recent ‘Festive Season Pulse 2021’ survey, 91 percentof Indian consumers were planning on purchasing during the festival season. The same survey also said six out of ten people were looking to learn about new brands during the festive season. Being one of India’s most important festivals, it generally ends up being the country’s largest shopping season annually. And while major metro cities are shopping hubs, Tier-2 cities are expected to be a key growth market for e-commerce platforms.

While marketers and retailer were gearing up with discounts and sale offers, one major concern for them was to ensure their critical applications were constantly connected and faced no downtime. It was imperative to put in place robust and efficient digital infrastructure to support operations round the clock. Here’s where critical power systems like uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution, DC power systems, and industrial AC and DC power systems become crucial. In terms of data centers, given the massive overload of activity on e-commerce and other app-based platforms, companies need to make sure they run continuously, and operations are uninterrupted. Businesses have to process and analyze this data in real time in order to understand consumer sentiment and tweak their offerings and services accordingly.

While shopping tendencies have increased, the likelihood of customers purchasing utility-focused goods was expected to be higher. Since the pandemic has hit, consumers’ focus shifted to need-based shopping instead of want-based, and the trend is likely to continue for some time.

What challenges and opportunities do you see for the marketers in India during the current festive season?

With competition being high for markets in terms of offerings, pricing, discounts, etc. companies have to increase their marketing and ad spends to increase brand visibility. Be it on social media or traditional media outlets, connecting with the consumer is one of the biggest challenges marketers face.

Given how technology has emerged as the backbone of all industries in the past year or so, businesses have dramatically undergone digital transformation to ensure business continuity. This festive season gives marketers an opportunity to make full use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, location intelligence, edge computing, and data analytics to understand the consumer and plan targeted campaigns based on their evolving behaviours.

What are your best festive offers for this festive season? What are your key brand strategies for the festive season?

Festive season is an important time for any business, even one like Vertiv, which is in the B2B space.We roll out lots ofoffersfor our products to our channel partners and resellers, who are the primary point of contact for many of ourcustomers. In terms of brand strategy, we launched ‘Vertiv Xpress’, a partner focused initiative to showcase our complete stack of critical infrastructure solutions. This multi-city initiative engages partners through programs and works on collectively growing the partner’s business. We recently launched the campaign in the north of India, bringing our brand closer to ourcustomers, industrial clusters, and corporate houses. This enabled our customers to experience our products one-on-one and select the ones that best suit their independent requirements. We have always made sure to keep our partners and resellers continuously updated about any new products we launch, and they in turn keep our customers informed when we bring out new offerings.We are also present on platforms like Amazon andFlipkart, and we have special vouchers for anyone who is keen to buy our customized range of work-from-home products online.