Computacenter encompasses digital transformation for seamless customer experience

Computacenter is a UK-based multinational technology firm which helps customers in three strategic areas of technology sourcing, digital transformation, and management of IT infrastructure, enabling users and their business. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Sambit Chandan Dash, Country Head, Computacenter India elaborated on the services and offerings of the company in India, the ways in which the brand builds networking and cloud infrastructure that drives digital transformation and its growth plans.

How has the company’s performance been?

Computacenter has a Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, established in 2013; it monitors nearly 10,000 applications, 2,000 plus servers, and 1 lakh network ports and devices that support 80,000 users. The company has been growing steadily, and despite the pandemic, Computacenter has hired employees in the last 15 months.

It is a 40-year-old company headquartered in London in the UK, and has been into technology, sourcing business and services business for the last around 40 years. From 2020, when the company announced our 2020 financials, we are currently, at $7.6 billion organization. And our profitability is up by 35% year on year. We are growing at a 12% CIGR for the last around six-year. So I think as an organization, absolutely, we are pretty strong. We are very strong in the market in terms of the technology sourcing business and services.

Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 16,000 people worldwide. From a sales angle standpoint, we are very much focused in Europe and the US. While you look at also kind of APAC for our global enterprise customers, but you know, our primary sales engine basically runs in. Until 2018, we are very much focused on Europe. From 2018 onwards, we have had two major acquisitions in US and we expanded into the US. From an India strategy standpoint, Computacenter is registered from 2013 in India. But we started looking at India as a strategic location from 2019. We started with a small team, while now we are kind of close to around the 700+ teams in last 9 to 10 months where we are kind of going on a hiring streak and plan is to grow to a thousand plus people, by December 2021, and then, you know, kind of not take people to further growth.

How the company optimizes IT infrastructure to accommodate work-from-anywhere and smart automation?

At Computacenter, we help organisations make the most of their existing cloud services and implement new ones. With our multi cloud services, CIOs can establish and maintain the scalable cloud foundations needed to enable the business and its users. Our portfolio of cloud services include a variety of services like shadow IT Analysis, cloud service model definition, cloud sourcing strategy, cloud technology selection, Cloud Implementation Blueprints, Managed Multi Cloud, Cloud Service Model Enablement, workload assessment, migration and management.

At Computacenter we’ve had decades of experience in understanding the way organisations work, along with ensuring that the technology enables them to be more effective, more productive and more agile in the face of change when it comes to transitioning to a digital workplace, this will mean aggregating a range of technologies and services around the user. With our end-to-end expertise and vendor relationships, we help organisations bring together the best solutions and deliver the best outcomes

How do you custom tailor your products as per the needs of customers?

From virtual workspaces, web conferencing, and document management systems to extranets and social networking, Computacenter’s enterprise Collaboration solutions enable users to work faster and smarter in today’s dynamic, digital workplace. By providing access to the right information in the right format at the right time, organisations can bring together shared knowledge and capabilities to achieve more. And by offering users a seamless, consumer-like experience, they can improve efficiency and enable faster decision-making. The company takes an outcome-based approach to collaboration, with solutions that can be delivered on-premises, off-premises or from the cloud. Our work style assessments, automated deployment processes and training capabilities simplify the selection of best-fit solutions and accelerate implementation and user adoption.

The corporate IT also need to match up to those experiences with those changing demands. Cloud Impact is coming up in a very big way. Every provider who looks at everybody’s getting into the paper use model and know everything as a service. Considering those three areas, like in a future workplace, the cloud impact, and evergreen we have aligned our offering. So basically, we have four offerings, where we kind of sell it to the market. Digital Me which is all-around end users which evolve the workplace into a digital workplace is key, not only for meeting users’ mounting expectations but also for driving transformation across the business. Through the digitisation of processes and the deployment of digital tools and devices, your people will be empowered to act faster and more effectively.

Digital power, is an all around the data centre in the cloud. And then there is something called Digital network, which is all our own enterprise network and then Digital security, which is all-around cybersecurity.

What is the impact of the pandemic affected the business and the key learnings from it?

The pandemic has given a push to the digital acceleration. People have got into digital transformation much faster, and that pretty much kind of drove the demand towards, technology enablement. Since we are into technology sourcing business, which is also on the technology product, hardware and software and sourcing, for our enterprise customers that is one who was just kind of driving.

Moreover the service is also driving. So we also see a lot of services. As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has made distributed remote work the primary way of getting things done. It is not just office work that is moving to the cloud. Along with it are operations, as factories embrace IoT and Robotic Process Automation to secure business continuity.

From a pandemic standpoint, we had to enable our users to kind of go remote. And then we had to enable that VPN. We have to enable our infrastructure, our service desk agents and our team of 2,500 people, IT service desk, who takes calls. We absolutely handled the pandemic situation pretty well from a technology standpoint. We rolled out a lot of programs where we are actually kind of not looking at the wellbeing and everything in terms of financial assistance, in some, in terms of assistance around health insurances and everything. So we have not seen any major impact from the pandemic standpoint to Computacenter.

In what ways does Computacenter build networking and cloud infrastructure that drives digital transformation?

At Computacenter, we believe in fuelling the digital adoption further is the rush for analytics from AI and ML that bestow businesses with insights and thus, competitive advantage. Hosting large volumes and huge values of businesses, the cloud has started attracting security threats, quite expectedly. Adequate control and protection from cyber threats call for a comprehensive approach to business security. Computacenter is among a very few service providers that have the capabilities encompassing the entire spectrum of simple, secure, enterprise-grade cloud integration and digital transformation – right from strategy, planning, design, implementation, and importantly, management.

We actually have our own hybrid cloud strategy. Since there are a lot of customers who are actually going on a journey from physical to cloud. We have a large professional services organization, which kind of continuously working on transformation from physical. We have three lived approach -technology sourcing, transformation and managed services. So we absolutely work on that for cloud and also enterprise networks. Where we look at data, voice security firewalls where we manage our end to end customers and specifically from India, we actually manage few customers wherein one of the engagements, we manage the whole end to end enterprise network for a large automatic clients from India. We have close to around a hundred plus people managing that whole story for the customer across the globe.

How do you motivate your partners? Do you have any sort of programme?

We at Computacentre, have a certain set of partners with whom we work in terms of services. From a product standpoint, we have pretty much kind of hooked onto, very few partners who are already kind of integrated with us in terms of the larger- sales strategy and the engagement strategy. At Computacenter, we have an understanding the ways of working and integrating them into the larger strategy so that we move forward and trying to expand the business.

What are your future plans for India and apart from that what turnover are you expecting?

What we are looking for from India’s standpoint is, of course, now we have expanded ourselves to kind of Hyderabad because we have few customers where they know we are supporting now, we are also looking at Pune as a location, but looking at the delivery center strategy, maybe we look at another location shortly. For our global enterprise customers is out of India. So we work with 500 plus principle vendors across the globe. We have a blended strategy know, either leveraging partners or product sales. From sourcing and configuring technologies to managing device security and delivering user support, we bring consistency, choice and control to collaboration. We develop portals; integrate workflows and document sharing systems.