Compatibility of TeamViewer Pilot with the TeamViewer Frontline Suite Announced

TeamViewer announces the compatibility of TeamViewer Pilot with the TeamViewer Frontline suite to enable all Pilot users to leverage the existing Frontline solutions. In addition, the 3.0 update brings new industry-relevant features including the support of Microsoft HoloLens 2, detailed connection protocol reporting and real-time-annotations for head-mounted displays.

The successful interoperability of TeamViewer Pilot and TeamViewer Frontline now makes a variety of workflow-driven tools easily available to TeamViewer Pilot customers, e.g., to facilitate step-by-step instructions for assembly or maintenance procedures. This is especially interesting for the digitalization of manual processes along the value-chain. While TeamViewer Pilot customers are using the new workflows for example, they can initiate a TeamViewer Pilot support session if they need remote assistance. Combined with TeamViewer IoT, customers can setup a full solution from predictive maintenance alerts, to maintenance workflows with TeamViewer Frontline and AR-based TeamViewer Pilot support.

“At TeamViewer we ensure maximum productivity with a special focus on the interoperability of all our AR solutions by seamlessly integrating Pilot into not only partner solutions like Microsoft Teams but other TeamViewer products like the TeamViewer Frontline suite or TeamViewer Tensor,” says Andreas Haizmann, director of product management at TeamViewer. “In addition, we make sure we support as many devices as possible, like head-mounted displays, smart glasses, smartphones and mixed reality glasses as the aspect of compatibility is a core topic for TeamViewer in general.”

The TeamViewer Pilot 3.0 update brings Microsoft HoloLens 2 support, the newest generation of mixed reality glasses by Microsoft which allows full immersive and the best possible AR experience. Along with detailed connection reporting, which further improves auditing and logging of executed tasks and a unique real-time annotation feature without pausing the video stream for head-mounted displays.