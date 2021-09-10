COMPASS Announces ‘Most Innovative Solution’ Competition

Computer Association of Eastern India, COMPASS, an association of IT entrepreneurs of Eastern India that works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the growth of IT industry, announces the competition for “Most Innovative Solution’.

Everyone is invited to share 30 secs to 1 min video with actual installed solution pictures, with or without case study, which you have provided in the recent past. Most innovative solutions will be judged by a 3-member jury, WINNER will get Rs.10,000.00 and runner up will get Rs. 5000.00 courtesy SAVEX, second runner up, and both winners will get a FREE half-page advertisement in next edition of COMPASS Newsletter. All winners will get recognition all over Compass. Last date for sending video and other details 18-09-2021, 15:00pm. Prizes will be distributed during AGM of Compass on 25th Sep.

Mr Sanjay, Chhajer, President, COMPASS, shares his views at competition saying, “The idea is to enhance the various business categories. We work on 3 wings – Telecom, Software,Digital Marketing, all the three verticals are doing different work and this initiative was undertaken by SI.Through this we want to give more exposure to our members and the credit goes to NCN team who has given us a platform to meet with the various other associations.The whole idea is to give value addition, to grow together and through this medium we aim to promote newer technology.”

Talking on future plans, he adds “We are doing different activities for software and digital marketing efforts and there will be competition so we might get recognition from members who are actually doing a lot of work.”

With more than 400 members and partnering industry through advisory and consultative process, COMPASS has been a facilitator and catalyst working closely with government on policy issues, enhancing efficiency, competitiveness and expanding business opportunities through assorted services. The association is having headquarters in Kolkata and members spread all over eastern India.