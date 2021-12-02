Commvault Wins Two Prestigious Indian Industry Awards

Commvault has recently been awarded two distinguished industry honors. The company has been listed as one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2021 by the Great Place to Work in India from November 2021 to November 2022. Commvault has been recognized for its excellence based on the five dimensions of High-Trust, High Performance Culture, Credibility, Pride and Camaraderie.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In addition, Commvault has been awarded the ‘High Growth in Exports – IT/ITES’ by Software Technology Parks in India (STPI), Bengaluru. Commvault has been recognized in the category of exports greater than INR 5cr and up to INR 100cr. The awards ceremony was held during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on November 17, 2021. In FY 2020-21, STPI-registered units under STPI-Bengaluru jurisdiction contributed Rs. 2.14 lakh crore IT/ITeS/ESDM exports.

Initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the STPI award recognizes and commemorates top performing IT/ITES companies of the state for their export performance and contribution during the financial year. STPI-Bengaluru has been the backbone for the growth of the software and hardware industry in the Karnataka region for three decades and has enabled Bengaluru to emerge as one of the largest IT clusters across the globe, coined as Silicon Valley of India. STPI-Bengaluru has warranted the growth of software exports from the Karnataka region and generated employment and entrepreneurial opportunities by buoying the economic progress of the nation.

“Driven by our purpose and people, we are honored to be acknowledged with two reputable industry recognitions. A positive and high employee engagement rate is a key parameter for a company’s performance and productivity. Our employees are the key to our innovation and success. These recognitions reinforce our continued efforts to sustain our commitment to fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, and inspiration for our diverse and inclusive Vaulter community. I want to thank each Vaulter for their contribution, resilience and dedication in a challenging year, and look forward to many more significant milestones together,” said Ramesh Kalanje, Vice President, Center of Excellence, Commvault.