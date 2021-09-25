Commvault sees demand for Intelligent Data Management across Organizations in India

Commvault announced a fast growing momentum in India as customers selected its award-winning solutions to enhance data resiliency amidst the pandemic. With a strategic focus on building future-ready capabilities, Commvault delivers a unified data services platform designed to meet organizations’ growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset—their data, no matter where it lives.

Many customers like Apollo Tyres, Advanz Pharma Services, Wibmo, Neolite ZKW, Mobileum India, and Quattro Business Support Services are reaping the benefits of partnering with Commvault on their future-ready journey.

According to a Gartner report, enterprise information security and risk management end-user spending in India is forecasted to reach US$2.08 billion by year-end, an increase of 9.5% from 2020. The market growth in India is primarily driven by the increasing risk awareness across various sectors such as public sectors, BFSI, telecom, IT, and healthcare to protect and backup their critical enterprise data.

“Data is one of the most valuable assets a business can have with a tremendous impact on its long-term success and resiliency. At Commvault, we’re focused on making data management in any environment as simple and efficient as possible, Our proven technology doesn’t just protect the data —it also helps increase visibility, reduce data sprawl, and accelerate transformation across hybrid environments,” said Anshuman Rai, Area Vice President, India, and South Asia, Commvault.

Rachel Ler, Vice President & General Manager, APJ said, “In this new normal, intelligent data services is the cornerstone of our differentiated capabilities to customers. India is a key market for us, and we are elated that customers here choose Commvault to help drive their transformation journey with our enterprise-grade capabilities. We are well poised to unleash the power of data for customers and partners with our leadership in SaaS as the future.”

The company’s rapid growth in the market reinforces Commvault’s leadership as customers increasingly move to intelligent data management, to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. The recent rise in cyberattacks, especially ransomware, in the country, is also resulting in increased adoption of Commvault’s backup and recovery solutions to ensure business continuity, no matter what.

Many customers are reaping the benefits of partnering with Commvault on their future-ready journey: Advanz Pharma Services (India) Private Limited (specialty pharmaceutical company)

“From dealing with fragmented on-premise workloads and tape cartridges to becoming a purely cloud-based solution, our cloud migration journey with Commvault has been seamless, secure, and resulted in zero downtime. Their deduplication feature enabled us to save a significant amount in time and effort not to mention the peace of mind knowing we were going to always stay one step ahead in all our data protection needs,” Mr. Bhavesh Godhania, Global Director, IT.