Commvault Recognized as India’s ‘Great Place to Work’ for 4th Year

Commvault, a global enterprise software leader in data management and data protection, has been recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in India. Assessed across five dimensions of credibility, respect, pride, fairness and camaraderie, Commvault has been a certified ‘Great Place to Work’ (GPTW) since 2017, a testament to a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture driven by its purpose and people.

The announcement comes at the heels of Commvault being listed as ‘Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women in India’ by Great Place to Work Institute, amidst the pandemic. Embracing the mantra of ‘sharing similarities, celebrating differences’, Commvault culture is focused on empowering every team member to unlock and reach their full potential. Our talented women make an impact at Commvault every day – building, selling, supporting and delivering our industry-leading solutions to market, while driving our company forward in who we are and how we operate.

“Our people are central to our success and innovation, and being acknowledged as a Best Place to Work by leading GPTW advocates, despite the pandemic challenges, substantiates our commitment to build a truly inclusive and diverse work culture. We believe in investing in the development, creativity and aspirational needs of our Vaulters. By inspiring one another, by imagining what others simply don’t, and by working to make what’s already great, even greater, powers our ability to rethink what’s possible and astonish our people and customers with truly perpetual innovation,” shared Ramesh Kalanje, Vice President, Center of Excellence, Commvault.