Commvault Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for 10th Consecutive Time

Commvault announced that Gartner has named the company as a “Leader” in its most recent report: “2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.”

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions recognizes the dynamic backup and recovery market, focusing on a large range of workloads and capabilities from vendors in the space.

“Backup and recovery are absolutely critical in this age of growing threats to data and ever-broadening attack surfaces,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Product Management at Commvault. “We believe Commvault is uniquely positioned to address the critical uses cases customers encounter on their transformation journeys, such as ransomware protection and data protection across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, as well as Backup-as-a-Service. Our flexible delivery models and SaaS leadership provide customers with leading technology, however they choose to consume it.”