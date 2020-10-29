Commvault Launches Metallic SaaS-based Data Protection Solutions

Commvault announced its award-winning Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions are now available across the EMEA region. Metallic’s enterprise-grade offerings including Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery, Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery and Metallic Core Backup & Recovery, are now available in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden.

With this expanded availability, customers in these regions are now better able to seamlessly address growing business concerns around cost, scalability, and security as they protect critical data.

For EMEA businesses in particular, Metallic™ Backup & Recovery has been engineered to offer industry-leading data protection in support of customers’ Data Sovereignty and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance efforts. To be GDPR compliant, companies must meet strict standards for accountability, security, confidentiality, and resilience. Metallic offerings deliver the capability to monitor compliance policies and the amount and types of data stored, providing users with the expertise and capabilities to fulfill stringent GDPR compliance obligations.

Through a tight engineering collaboration with Microsoft, Metallic is able to integrate Microsoft Azure’s secure and compliant platform offerings and tools that help to address GDPR compliance at a foundational level.

“The increase of cloud adoption by customers in EMEA, especially in early adopter markets like Israel, Benelux and the UK, along with the growth in adoption of solutions like Microsoft 365 demonstrates the increasing comfort with and demand for SaaS,” said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. “The EU has established rigorous standards for data privacy, compliance and governance, which differ even across member countries. Metallic helps ease those concerns by helping customers ensure full compliance with privacy laws like GDPR.”