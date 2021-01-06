Commvault appoints Rachel Ler as VP & GM, APJ

Commvault, a global enterprise software provider in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, has announced the appointment of Rachel Ler as Vice President & General Manager, APJ. Ler brings a proven track record of achieving unprecedented growth and customer success through the implementation of a consistent, repeatable, and scalable sales model across all of Commvault’s ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan regions. She also brings previous experience in multiple regional leadership positions at Dell Technologies, Nimble Storage, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“APJ represents a critical growth opportunity for Commvault, to continue our commitment to region-wide responsibility and repeatable market share extension,” said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer, Commvault. “I know Rachel will be an outstanding leader, customer advocate, mentor, and team builder that leads us on our mission to accelerate growth across a region that has great potential.”

Ler will be expanding her responsibilities for , ASEAN, Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan to have full responsibilities for all APJ markets, including ANZ, India, China, and Japan. Commvault APJ already supports some of the largest global enterprise organizations, across all of these markets including Sony and Daihatsu Motors, and innovative market leaders including University of Canberra, Revera, Huaxia Bank and Evalueserve.

Ler’s appointment follows the availability of Metallic in APJ—the first region to launch the market leading, SaaS delivered data management solution outside of North America. This offering will continue to drive significant growth and expansion with service providers and large enterprise organizations across the region.

“My appointment to this role within Commvault coincides with an unprecedented period of challenge and change for both the regional and global economy. In a year of great transformation, our customers, partners and teams have demonstrated incredible resilience and passion, it is a real honor to be given this opportunity to lead APJ in this crucial but exciting time. I look forward to creating meaningful customer experiences in their data journey and success for the business,” said Ler. “I have complete confidence that Commvault will continue to be one of the most trusted and proven vendors in the IT industry, and know we have the solution, leadership, and opportunity to grow across APJ and globally.”