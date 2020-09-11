ColorTokens Selects TechnoBind as Distrubution Partner for India and the SAARC

ColorTokens Inc. a leading innovator in cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with TechnoBind, the first Specialist Distributor in the Indian IT channel space, to bring the award-winning protection of the ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform to modern enterprises across India and the SAARC region.

TechnoBind recognizes that the traditional, castle-and-moat approach of creating a security perimeter has proven to be ineffective against advanced threats time and time again. Today’s enterprises are demanding a modern approach to managing security posture, which ColorTokens’ award-winning micro-segmentation and visibility solution, Xsheild, and endpoint protection solution, Xprotect, represent.

ColorTokens’ Xshield and Xprotect, part of the Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, deliver the ability to instantly visualize and segment, protect endpoints, contain and respond to zero-day attacks, and achieve all of this while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. The easy-to-deploy, cloud-delivered platform goes far beyond perimeter security, making unprecedented visibility, micro-segmentation, and zero trust architecture a reality for organizations of all sizes. ColorTokens also delivers calculations of risk exposure and the related potential costs – providing security and risk leaders with unprecedented ability to quantify risk and prioritize security solutions to minimize such risks.

“At TechnoBind, we look for innovative cybersecurity approaches that are leading the pack to support the cybersecurity market’s emerging needs. Micro-segmentation and zero trust architecture are two growing market opportunities that ColorTokens powerfully addresses and has also pioneered,” said Prashanth GJ, CEO at TechnoBind. “We recognize the value in leveraging ColorTokens’ best-in-class visibility, micro-segmentation, endpoint protection and zero trust approach in today’s cybersecurity marketplace, which has led us to align with ColorTokens and to lead our partners towards monetizing this value.”

Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Enterprise Business at ColorTokens comments: “We see an immense opportunity in this partnership to harness TechnoBind’s established local presence, ecosystem and expertise to ultimately extend ColorTokens’ offering and deliver the highest business value to a wider range of partners and end clients across India and the SAARC region. ColorTokens’ powerfully streamlined approach is an ideal match to the innovative solutions that TechnoBind showcases and we look forward to working closely with TechnoBind to jointly-address the market’s emerging needs.”