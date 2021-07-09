COLORFUL Launches X15-AT Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, is proud to announce the launch of the COLORFUL X15-AT gaming laptop powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The gaming laptop comes equipped with a 15.6” display with 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage for fluid gameplays and vivid colors. It also features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and fast Wi-Fi 6. The COLORFUL X15-AT is not only powerful but also very portable. It uses a durable CNC milled aluminum chassis with an ultra-thin 23.9mm thickness. It weighs at just 1.93 kilograms.

Powerful high-performance components require powerful cooling. With that, COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the improved Storm Blade 3.0 cooling design featuring dual turbo fans and supersized cooling fins. The COLORFUL X15-AT also features a larger trackpad and RGB backlit keyboard. The gaming laptop has an intricate aesthetic design inspired by Leizhenzi – a powerful thunder god from the ancient Chinese mythology. Powerful Configuration: The COLORFUL X15-AT gaming laptop comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.6GHz. It is paired with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory – upgradeable up to 64GB memory. It also packs high-speed storage with a 512GB NVMe SSD rated with up to 2400MB/s speeds. It also features a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40Gbps transfer speed. Gaming Display: The COLORFUL X15-AT is fitted with a 15.6” display with 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplays. The display also has 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits peak brightness for accurate colors and sharp images. It features a micro-edge screen design with an 86% screen-to-body ratio. Storm Blade 3.0 Cooling with Freezing Mode: COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 3.0 cooling technology with Freezing Mode. The thermal design features dual turbo fans, 10nm Superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with five heat pipes. The gaming laptop has a total of four cooling vents that improved airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation.

Anti-Skid RGB Backlit Keyboard: The X15-AT gaming laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with a 1.8mm travel distance and a tactile feedback. It comes paired with a large trackpad – 30% larger than most gaming laptop trackpad.