COLORFUL Launches Onebot M24A1 AIO PC for Professionals

Onebot introduces the onebot M24A1 all-in-one business PC designed to meet the diverse needs of working professionals. The onebot M24A1 is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core processor with 16GB of DDR4 memory and 512GB of fast SSD storage for snappy and responsive computing. It comes with a 23.8-inch IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution and a thin bezel design to create a sleek and stylish look.

The onebot M24A1 AIO PC comes with a built-in 2.0-megapixel 720p webcam and dual 3W speakers for video conference calls. It also comes with four USB 3.0 ports and two additional USB 2.0 ports for peripherals and others. The onebot M24A1 even comes with a DVD-ROM and SD card reader. The onebot M24A1 AIO PC provides efficient computing in a compact package for a clutter-free workspace.

The onebot M24A1 is a space-saving AIO PC that maximizes the use of limited space in a typical work environment. The thinnest part of the AIO PC is less than 12mm and uses a stylish and durable metal base with a hollow stand for cable management. The onebot M24A1measures 541mm x 330.3mm x 56.4mm.

To meet the demands of professionals and students for efficient and responsive performance, the onebot M24A1 is equipped with an 11thgeneration Intel Core i5-11400 6-core, 12-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.4GHz paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory, delivering responsive performance for productivity. It comes with 512GB of fast SSD storage as well.

The onebot M24A1’s 23.8-inch IPS FHD display with 99% of sRGB color gamut coverage delivering excellent picture quality and true color presentation. Its three-sided 1.8mm thin bezels create a panoramic effect. It also comes with 178° wide viewing angles. The ergonomic stand support tilting from -5° to 20°.

The onebot M24A1 all-in-one PC is all you need for work and productivity having a built-in 2.0MP HD camera, microphone, and stereo speakers. It has four USB 3.0 ports at the bottom and two more USB 2.0 ports on the side for peripherals and other devices. It has an SD card reader as well making it easy to export photos and videos for photographers and videographers. It also has an HDMI port where users can connect a secondary display to create a dual monitor setup.