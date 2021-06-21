COLORFUL Launches Limited Edition GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN Graphics Card

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming, and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, is thrilled to announce the launch of its limited-edition variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card – the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN. COLORFUL will only produce 1000 units of the graphics card. It comes with the brand’s most advanced premium features to deliver excellent cooling for extreme performance. The KUDAN’s hybrid cooling thermal design is a perfect balance of air cooling and liquid cooling, enabling the KUDAN to reach extreme overclocks with superb stability. The KUDAN comes with COLORFUL’s signature One-Key OC delivering extreme performance in a switch of a button, pushing boost clocks to 1860MHz.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN sports a black and gray color theme on its precision CNC machined aluminum alloy shroud and backplate. The KUDAN features intricate patterns along with the iconic Golden Gears and gold accents to complete its luxurious look – styling that’s fitting for a king. The KUDAN also features an LCD display and vibrant RGB lighting elements on the graphics card and radiator. The KUDAN: The Masterpiece: Crafted to be COLORFUL’s masterpiece, the limited-edition iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a combination of advanced processing and intricate designs. To create the intricate patterns on the aluminum alloy components, COLORFUL used precision CNC technology with controlled accuracy within 0.3mm. The KUDAN is packed with a plethora of gaming-oriented features and premium components including a fully customizable 60Hz display panel that can be used for real-time monitoring. The display can be flipped 90° allowing it to be visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation. The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has customizable RGB lighting on the shroud’s visible side and backplate. The radiator’s RGB lighting is powered by Modern Light Technology with a mirror-like surface that gives a sophisticated infinity lighting effect.

COLORFUL incorporated leading technologies used in the Advanced Series and Neptune Series for its hybrid cooling design. For the latest KUDAN graphics card, COLORFUL enlisted Stäubli International, a Swiss manufacturer of high-quality liquid connectors and couplings, for its quick-release mechanism. The thermal design consists of the triple-fan heatsink and a high-performance 240mm radiator delivering the best hybrid cooling for maximum heat dissipation. Hybrid Cooling Thermal Design: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN has a hybrid cooling system that has both air-cooling and water-cooling systems. The RTX 3090 KUDAN’s air cooling system features a triple-fan heatsink with six 6mm high-performance heat pipes. It uses COLORFUL’s newly developed “Storm Chaser” 90mm fans with fixed-rotating fan blades. The heatsink features the iGame Vacuum Copper Plate Technology – a signature of the Advanced Series graphics cards. The air-cooling system delivers efficient heat dissipation on its own.

The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has a liquid cooling system with a nine-stage water block and a high-performance 240mm radiator. The water block and integrated heat sink use the Breathe-Gill Technology used in the Neptune Series graphics cards. It features a much denser water lane structure and a stronger cooling performance.

Just like its predecessors, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN uses quick-release fittings for easy mounting and dismounting of the radiator-pump unit. The RTX 3090 KUDAN uses Swiss-made high-quality fittings designed by Stäubli which can be rotated 360° for easy installation and troubleshooting.

Limited Edition Collector’s Item: The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN is a limited-edition graphics card with only 1000 units produced. The KUDAN comes bundled with exclusive KUDAN accessories including a KUDAN screwdriver, KUDAN keycaps, and a KUDAN graphics card holder. The limited-edition RTX 3090 KUDAN is packed in a luxurious and durable suitcase.