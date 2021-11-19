COLORFUL Launches iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series Graphics Card

Colorful Technology Company Limited introduces the iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards which offer PC enthusiasts to customize their own COLORFUL GeForce RTX graphics card. Create your own design and make it one of a kind. This unique graphics card allows users to fully customize the backplate. The graphics card comes with two backplates which uses a magnetic locking mechanism for easy disassembly and customization.

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards feature a dreamy shroud design – a mixture of purple and green shade in gradient color giving it a premium look. The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards feature dual axial fans with an air duct design that allows airflow to pass through the heatsink to improve heat dissipation and airflow inside the chassis. The graphics card’s backplate is a perfect canvas for users to unleash their creativity for a fully customized and personalized graphics card.

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series comes with two backplates – a brushed aluminum silver backplate and a blank aluminum backplate in white finish. Both backplates are removable using a magnetic locking mechanism making it easy to swap backplates.

Out of the box, the iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series comes with a pair of Vultune style decal stickers that provide a unique flare. Users can easily customize and create their own decal for the blank backplate.

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics card has an ARGB strip surrounding the shroud for wide-coverage ARGB illumination. The addressable RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.