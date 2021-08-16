COLORFUL Launches B560 Mini-ITX Motherboards and Compact RTX 3060 Mini Graphics Card

Colorful Technology Company Limited introduces the CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards and the compact iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC graphics cards. The new products are designed to meet the needs of small form factor PC enthusiasts.



The COLORFUL CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds. To complement the new mini-ITX motherboards, COLORFUL also introduces the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC graphics card with a compact 182mm length. With this, COLORFUL enthusiasts can build an all-COLORFUL small form factor gaming PC.

COLORFUL CVN B560I GAMING Series

The new CVN B560I Gaming Frozen and CVN B560I Gaming Pro mini-ITX motherboards come in white/silver and black/silver, respectively. Both motherboards feature the Intel B560 chipset that supports the 10th generation and 11th generation Intel Core processors. The motherboards use a 6+2 power phase design with 60A DrMos power modules providing sufficient power delivery to multi-core processors. The motherboard also comes fitted with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution for fast wireless connectivity. The motherboard features a PCIe 4.0 X16 slot for the latest AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards with 11th generation Intel Core processors.



For the new CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards, COLORFUL upgraded the motherboard’s cooling components. This includes a larger PCH heatsink, extended heatsink on the VRMs, and heatsink on the M.2 slot to provide cooling to installed NVMe SSDs. The motherboards also come with an additional 5V ARGB header to support more ARGB devices which can be controlled and customized using the iGame Center software.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC 12G L

To complement the launch of the new CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards, COLORFUL also presents the compact iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC 12G L small-form-factor graphics card. It comes in at just 182mm in length and fits in a 2-slot PCI expansion slot. It features a white and silver color theme which perfectly complements the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen motherboard. It has a white-colored backplate with a “MINI” red tag. It also features an RGB lightbar on the visible side for added gaming aesthetics.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 MINI OC graphics card comes with COLORFUL’s One-Key OC feature, a toggle switch at the rear I/O for quick overclocking. It uses a large heatsink with four 6mm-diameter heat pipes for excellent heat dissipation while the intelligent Auto Stop Technology enables silent operation at low loads by shutting off the fan.