COLORFUL Introduces Intel Z690 iGame Ultra Series Motherboards

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, introduces the Intel Z690 Series motherboards for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The new Intel Z690 Series motherboard features support for PCIe 5.0 – unlocking support for the next-generation PCI Gen5 devices. The Intel Z690 platform is also the first mainstream desktop platform launched to support DDR5 memory. The COLORFUL iGame Z690 Ultra D5 supports DDR5 memory while the iGame Z690 Ultra supports DDR4 memory – offering flexible build options. Along with the iGame Z690 Series motherboards, COLORFUL also presents the Battle-AX DDR5 Memory for the Intel Z690 motherboards.

The 12th generation Intel Core processors, also known as the Alder Lake CPUs, come in with up to 16 cores, and the Intel Intelligent Overclocking Technology to deliver boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz. The next-generation DDR5-enabled Intel platform uses a base memory frequency of 4800MHz and can up over 6000MHz in memory overclocking. The PCIe 5.0 lanes offer higher bandwidth than PCIe 4.0. Hence, the PCIe 5.0 lanes offer backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 devices.

COLORFUL launches its Intel Z690 motherboard lineup with the New iGame Series models. The iGame Z690 Ultra D5 and iGame Z690 Ultra motherboards feature the new Ice Terrace Space 1.0 Heatsink, an enlarged heatsink solution that delivers efficient passive cooling to the PCH, and two M.2 slots. The heatsink is crafted using an aluminum extrusion molding process. It features a wave-like design with multiple layers to increase surface area and maximize heat dissipation.

Along with the release of the iGame Z690 Series motherboards is the new COLORFUL Battle-AX DDR5 Memory. The Battle-AX DDR5 features a matte black heatspreader with red accents. The Battle-AX DDR5 Memory is designed for the Intel 600 Series platform with its high-performance starting frequency of DDR5-4800MHz and higher. The Battle-AX DDR5 is available in 8GB and 16GB modules.