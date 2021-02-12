CoinDCX Announces an Innovative Crypto-to-Crypto (C2C) Offering – Cosmex

CoinDCX has announced its latest crypto-to-crypto (C2C) product offering, Cosmex. Cosmex is CoinDCX’s global product that reimagines how crypto trading works and gives an entirely new, powerful, and simple model to crypto trading.

Some of the well-known global exchanges like Binance, Bitmex, OKEx, Huobietc have been roped in as a liquidity provider on this project. Going forward CoinDCX is also exploring getting exchanges such as Coinbase, FTX, Deribit, among others, on board in the near future.

Cosmex, the latest offering from CoinDCX has been built by keeping the global audience in mind. To facilitate the global operations that this platform will offer, Singapore-based Primestack PTE, the parent company behind the brand CoinDCX, CoinDCX Go, and Cosmex has set up an international subsidiary that will serve as the special purpose vehicle.

Speaking on the evolution of the new product, Mr. Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinDCX, said, ‘Currently, global trade in crypto is miniscule compared to the global equity markets. We feel the solutions that exist in the markets currently may not be capable of handling future volumes, keeping in mind the buoyant global market and the heightened interest in crypto trading that we are witnessing of late.’

Mr. Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand and Communication of CoinDCX said, “With Cosmex, CoinDCX will be joining international players on the global crypto market. With its seamless liquidity and sturdy security protocols, Cosmex aims to bring about a revolution in the crypto-to-crypto trading.”

CoinDCX is committed to driving the narrative of crypto adoption through initiatives such as #TryCrypto which aims to onboard 50 million Indians into the crypto ecosystem.