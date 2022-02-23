Cognitive automation, AI/ML, NLP, Blockchain, Big Data to Transform (GIC) landscape in 2022

- Advertisement -

CMS IT Services has released the final edition of their CXO guide on ’Staying competitive in the post-pandemic decade’. Technologies like Cognitive automation, AI/ML, NLP, blockchain, big data etc are transforming the GIC landscape and rewriting the boundaries of productivity, efficiency, and innovation.

GICs in India – which started off as cost-saving operations of multinational corporations – have climbed the value chain and begun to drive revenue. One of the highlights is that they developed a digitally ready workforce and culture thus enabling India to take advantage of the digital opportunity. GICs were just an extra set of hands that provided much-needed assistance to their parent companies based overseas. The IT boom in India furthered this cause and GICs became more widespread across tech hubs in the country.

Anuj Vaid, CEO, CMS IT Services

“A rich talent pool, backed by a robust domestic market and a digital backbone that accelerates transformation, has helped GICs evolve into innovation nerve centres, responsible for R&D, strategy, product innovation, and everything in between. Building on this, India’s GIC sector is expected to scale as high as USD 85 billion by 2025” says Anuj Vaid, CEO, CMS IT Services and author of the guide.

According to the guide, new-age GICs will not just be concerned with outsourcing but takes part in the innovative capabilities and overall growth of the parent company. GICs can leverage virtual-connect/collaboration platforms, IoT, Predictive Analytics, ERP tools and a host of other digital tech to forward their goal of growing out of their shell as simply ‘outsourcing’ units to full-fledged innovative captive centres.

Moreover, with the pandemic, it’s time to find pathways to a responsive and resilient future. It’s time to enable agility with scalable digital systems purpose-built for distributed workforces. It’s time to embrace hybrid-computing and multi-cloud models as pivotal components of business infrastructure.

