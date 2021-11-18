CMS IT Services Releases 2nd Ed of CXO Guide for the Manufacturing Sector

CMS IT Services, a Bangalore-based Managed Services provider and System Integrator, recently released a CXO guide entitled ’Staying competitive in the post-pandemic decade’ has come out with their second edition. The guide’s second edition focuses on the digital tech that will influence the manufacturing sector in the next decade. It lists out technologies that will ignite innovation and accelerate a manufacturer’s competitive edge turning them into the ‘smart’ production hubs of tomorrow.

According to Mr. Anuj Vaid, Executive Director, CMS IT Services, “The World Economic Forum expects India to regain its position as the fifth-largest economy by 2025 and emerge as the third-largest economy by 2030. To achieve this, the manufacturing industry needs to scale up to international standards and create unique differentiation that will enable us to compete on global platforms.”

He further added that in the manufacturing industry, Smart manufacturing is the buzzword which will transform this sector. This will deliver real-time decision-making, enhanced productivity, flexibility, and agility. The CXO guide exemplifies technologies of the year 2022 that will shape the manufacturing industry. The technologies include:

Zero Trust architecture – Fortification of endpoints and a Zero-Trust posture is imperative

Cloud – Intelligent workload management and operational stability through custom cloud configurations is the way forward

Hyper automation – organizations will lower operational costs by 30% by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes

Conversational AI – chatbots empower small teams with small budgets to deliver 24/7 customer-first experience

IoT everywhere -Smart homes, wearables, smart cities, smart grid, and industrial internet will be the most popular applications

Intelligence at the Edge – AI at the edge allows mission-critical and time-sensitive decisions to be made faster, more reliably and with greater security

Data – The velocity and quality of data enables businesses to think less sequentially and more disruptively.

5G connectivity –the foundation on which IoT, big data, AR/VR, etcwill deliver immersive

experiences.