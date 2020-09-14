CMS Info Systems Partners with IceWarp for its Emailing Solution Services

CMS Info Systems, India’s leading Cash Management and Payment Solutions Company has switched to IceWarp for its Emailing Solution services. IceWarp’s enterprise solution now combines and integrates CMS’ all virtual office processes.

Before migrating to IceWarp, the key challenge for CMS was emailing solutions with features across the business processes – specifically on Email Security, documents sharing, communicating with team members on an instant chat window and rest. The company needed to integrate various business processes and optimize their internal practices without inflicting any major impact on business activities. Moreover, all this needed to be centralized for company operations of the whole business within one system/platform.

IceWarp’s praiseworthy solution successfully delivered & deployed the system that streamlined CMS’ business & backend processes. In close communication with CMS executives, IceWarp experts defined and described the procedures for setting the templates and workflows. Additionally, with the help of IceWarp, CMS employees have got newer opportunities to make more informed and quicker decisions.

Speaking on the development, Atul Mulsha, Senior Manager IT Operations, CMS Info Systems Ltd. said “We’ve been searching for an efficient emailing solution to ease & manage our backend operations, and thankfully our search ended with IceWarp, which has proven to be an excellent partner & growth facilitator. Its features & assortments matched perfectly with our requirements and the team support has also been impressive.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, “We at IceWarp provide our customer a complete Emailing solution that would eliminate the costs of paying for disparate tools which would save time and money with our “Pay for what you Use” model. With our incredible team, we analyze the requirements of our customers and offer them the best-in-class tailor-made solutions. Wrapped in enterprise security, compliance, and manageability, we are truly the best fit for CMS.”