Clover Infotech Appoints Kunal Nagarkatti as CEO and Siddharth Deshmukh as COO

Clover Infotech, a digital transformation partner to global conglomerates and leading Indian BFSI customers, has announced the appointment of Kunal Nagarkatti as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company and Siddharth Deshmukh as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 1st April 2021.

Founder MD Javed Tapia will now be the Chairman and Chief Mentor at Clover Infotech. He will guide the leadership team on strategic decisions including growth charter, merger and acquisition opportunities, capital raising and global expansion. Commenting on the appointment, Javed Tapia, said, “Clover Infotech has been on a consistent growth path over the last few years under Kunal’s operational leadership. It is an opportune time for us to separate the roles of Chairman and the CEO so that we can focus better on long-term strategic deals as well as organic and inorganic growth opportunities. I am delighted that the board has chosen Kunal and Siddharth to charter the next phase of our growth. I wish them the very best”.

Newly appointed CEO Mr Kunal Nagarkatti, said, “We have formed a strong core unit at both senior and mid-management level. We are well-poised to take on new challenges and rise as an organization. I thank Javed, the board and all Cloverites for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am delighted to be leading a great team that will leverage new-age digital and enterprise technology opportunities and enhance our revenue growth and brand recall”.

Kunal has been with Clover Infotech for over 10 years. He is currently the COO and he has played a key role in enabling Clover Infotech to grow at nearly 25% CAGR over the last five years. He has helped the company to make inroads into high-growth accounts and build a team of over 3000 highly skilled technology professionals. Prior to Clover Infotech, he was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Tech Process, a part of Ingenico Worldline – a global leader in payments.

Expressing his views on the appointment, Mr Siddharth Deshmukh, said, “I am delighted that I have been chosen for this important role by Javed and the board. I look forward to working with Kunal and my colleagues at Clover Infotech to drive our next phase of growth”.

Mr. Siddharth Deshmukh, currently the head of Global Delivery, will assume the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO). In addition to his existing delivery responsibilities, Siddharth will also manage customer engagement and delight, talent acquisition, engagement, retention, and up-skilling. Siddharth comes with strong experience in providing application services to global banks such as JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. He has been a strategic leader in companies such as Polaris and TechProcess.